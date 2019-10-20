Telangana seeks natural gas for Pharma City

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: The detailed master plan and designs for Phase-1 of the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), coming up in 8,400 acres, have been completed and necessary environmental clearances obtained from the Union government. The HPC is proposed to be established in 19,333 acres.

Requesting the Centre to allocate natural gas to industrial units of Pharma City, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in his letters to Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, said the project would be first of its kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, common facilities including Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)-based Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), an integrated solid waste management facility, district heating and cooling systems, logistic parks, global pharma university, regulatory facilitation cells, common drug development and testing laboratories, and Startup/SME Hub among others.

In a letter to Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Rama Rao stated that the industrial units currently operating in pharma sector were primarily using coal as their fuel for generation of steam. Considering the project’s national importance, he requested the Centre to allocate about 3.4 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic metre per day) of natural gas on a preferential tariff and ensure its reliable supply for smooth operations of pharma units.

In another letter to Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, Rama Rao stated that the State government had already constituted a special purpose vehicle named Hyderabad Pharma City Limited and implementation of Phase-1 had been initiated. “The project has received overwhelming response from both domestic and global companies to set up manufacturing units, with overall investment potential estimated at around Rs 64,000 crore providing employment to 5.6 lakh people. In order that a project of this nature and scale succeeds, it is imperative to have strong support from Government of India,” he said in the letter. He said the HPC promised to position India as the global manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals.

