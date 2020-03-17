Telangana seeks research centre for mustard crop

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy requested the Centre to sanction a water management research centre and a mustard research station in Telangana. He wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in this regard on Monday.

In his letter, Niranjan Reddy emphasised the need for both the research centres in the State which has made huge progress in both the sectors. He pointed out that Telangana State had completed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) within a short span of three years, and had about 25 major and 12 medium irrigation projects. Further, about 46,000 water bodies were revived under Mission Kakatiya, he said. He pointed out that ground water levels had also improved considerably in the State.

“The State is progressing towards achieving irrigation of one crore acres. Hence, the State needs a water management research centre for effective usage of available water resources,” he said. He also stressed the need for the mustard research station in Jagitial which was an ideal location for taking up research on new varieties and cultivation practices to increase the productivity of mustard crop which is popular in North Telangana.

