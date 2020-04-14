Telangana sees 56 pc drop in murder cases, 40 pc in cybercrimes

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Criminals in Telangana are lying low, apparently due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus. Besides, the increased presence of the police everywhere on account of the lockdown is also keeping them indoors. Resultantly, crime rates have plummeted in the State in the last few weeks.

Though there have been quite a few instances of cyber crooks exploiting the lockdown, police said there was a dip of 40% in cybercrime cases in the State capital alone since March 22.

Police officials said one of the main reasons for the dip was that there were no major cash transactions during the lockdown. Cybercrooks from Delhi were unable to commit frauds as the call centres they frequently used to depend upon surreptitiously had to be closed because of lockdown restrictions, Central Crime Station (CCS) Cybercrimes Assistant Commissioner of Police KVM Prasad said.

However, a few gangs from Rajasthan and Jharkhand were still continuing to commit frauds. The gangs from Rajasthan were deceiving people in the guise of selling various electronic goods and vehicles on popular ecommerce portals while crooks from Jharkhand were indulging in frauds in the name of updating KYC documents and other bank details.

Rachakonda Cybercrimes Assistant Commissioner of Police S Harinath said the overall crime rate too had registered a dip due to lockdown.

There was a considerable dip in crime rate across the State from March 22 to April 15. Cases related to murders, thefts, snatchings and kidnappings dropped drastically during the lockdown.

There was a fall of 56% in murder cases, while not a single snatching took place from March 22 to 31 and April 1 to 9 in the State. There were two burglaries during the day and 17 at night from March 22 to 31 while one burglary during the day and 25 at night took place from April 1 to 9.

