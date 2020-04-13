Telangana sees a steady rise in paddy area

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State is slowly but surely emerging as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’. Within a short span of five years, the area under paddy cultivation has doubled, from 22.7 lakh acres in 2014-15 to 40.7 lakh acres in the 2019-20 kharif season. With regard to yasangi, the area under paddy cultivation has increased more than three-fold, from 12.23 lakh acres in 2014-15 to 39.12 lakh acres in the ongoing season in the State. It should not come as a surprise then that the State government is targetting a humongous one crore acres in a single season in the next three years.

“Paddy cultivation has increased manifold in the State, especially during the current yasangi season. We are also receiving huge yields amounting to about 1.03 lakh crore metric tonnes, which is being entirely procured by the State government,” Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said. With the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the extent of paddy cultivation has doubled in just one year, from 18.35 lakh acres in 2018-19 yasangi season to 39.12 lakh acres in 2019-20.

Key role for State

In an interview with Telangana Today, Niranjan Reddy said Telangana was poised to play a key role in catering to the nation’s food requirements as the State was expected to cultivate paddy in about one crore acres by yasangi 2022. With the availability of adequate water resources and other support systems provided by the State government, he said that farmers were increasingly taking to paddy cultivation.

“Barring a few Northern or North-Eastern States, rice has become the staple food in a majority of States in the country. Our neighbouring States, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra do not have assured crops due to issues like cyclones and other problems. Under these circumstances, Telangana will be the Rice Bowl of India,” he said. Telangana State has already supplied about 2.52 lakh tonnes of PDS rice to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to meet their needs in this hour of crisis created by coronavirus in the country.

FCI acknowledgement

The fact that Telangana was emerging as the rice bowl was acknowledged recently by Food Corporation of Indian (FCI) General Manager Aswini Kumar after the State supplied rice to the three southern States.

Under these circumstances, the Minister felt that the Union government and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) should be proactive and progressive by facilitating the growth of paddy cultivation to make agriculture more viable and sustainble in Telangana State, which will eventually benefit the country. He emphasised the need for establishing research units of organisations like International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the State and facilitate technology transfer, technological aid and scientific research to produce high and better quality rice.

