Telangana sees birth of a welcome trend in healthcare

By | Published: 11:55 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: There has been a steady increase in the number of institutional deliveries across the country which is also reflected in Telangana State in the recent years. The rise in institutional deliveries also indicates better access to healthcare facilities and less mortality of pregnant women and infants.

Institutional deliveries mean that the pregnant woman has delivered in a hospital (private or public health institution), rather than in a home setting where emergency care for infants and mothers is usually not available.

Also read Health Minister says no compromise on public healthcare in Telangana

In the last decade, when it comes to deliveries, private health facilities had witnessed a massive rise in the numbers while there was a decline in number of deliveries taking place in public-health institutions.

The tendency to choose private healthcare facilities over public healthcare institutions had put a lot of financial pressure on families falling in the below poverty line category. Depending on the kind of private healthcare facility, families spend anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1 lakh for deliveries.

However, this trend began to change with the introduction of a slew of measures recently by health authorities in Telangana State. Largely because of concerted efforts to improve infrastructure and quality of healthcare around Mother and Child Health (MCH), the number of deliveries in public health institutions began rising in Telangana State.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4 survey, which was carried out across India by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in 2015-16, the national figures for institutional deliveries is close to 79 per cent.

In NFHS-3 survey of 2005-06, the countrywide institutional deliveries was 39 per cent, which eventually touched 79 per cent within a decade. Back home in Telangana State, the institutional deliveries are 91.5 per cent.

According to HFHS- 4 (2015-16), the institutional deliveries in State-run hospitals in Telangana State was close to 31 per cent while the rest of the deliveries i.e. 70 per cent of the deliveries happen in private healthcare institutions.

Govt hospitals overtake private hospitals

The financial incentive scheme along with KCR Kits and improved quality of healthcare is definitely going to drive the number of pregnant women getting admitted to State-run hospitals.

The Sample Registration Data (SRS-2016) of Census India has given a clear indication of rise in the number of admissions of pregnant women in government hospitals and a dip in private hospitals.

By 2016, according to SRS-2016 data, the per cent of pregnant women getting admitted to State-run hospitals in Telangana State was close to 50 per cent.

During the same time, the per cent of pregnant women who were admitted to private hospitals was nearly 45 per cent while rest of the five per cent made up for deliveries under the care of qualified professionals (Individual doctors) and untrained functionaries.

Senior healthcare workers, doctors and public healthcare professionals point out that the per cent could increase and even touch 60 per cent by next year.

Govt initiatives and their impact

In the last few years, the State health authorities launched a slew of medical services that were particularly aimed at reducing the number of maternal deaths in the State.

Chief among those have been the cash incentives worth Rs 12,000 under KCR Kits scheme for pregnant women who decide to deliver in a State-run health institution.

By various accounts, the increase in pregnant women who prefer State-run health institutions will be close to 20 per cent, which is quite huge.

Another initiative that holds a lot of promise to reduce both infant and maternal mortality rate is a recent decision to create an entirely new midwifery cadre.

Last year, the State government launched a training programme in Karimnagar for senior nurses, who can don the mantle of midwives in State-run health institutions.

Midwives have the potential to reduce the workload on super-speciality doctors in addition to providing a push for normal deliveries and most importantly improving the quality of experience of deliveries for pregnant women.

Another major measure that could go a long way in saving the lives of pregnant women is the recent decision by the State government to provide round-the-clock medical facilities at all the area hospitals and community health centres in the State.

Senior public health professionals, however, point out that the actual impact of the measures launched by the State government on maternal mortality rates can be felt and quantified in the next few years.

Institutional deliveries impact MMR directly

One of the direct consequences of institutional deliveries is Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), which is described as death of women while being pregnant for 1,00,000 live births or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.

Traditionally, India as a whole has consistently struggled to keep a tab on maternal death rate and even in individual States there is a wide variation of percentage of maternal deaths. The country contributes one-fifth of the global burden of maternal deaths but on the brighter side, in the last few years, there has been a steady 4.7 per cent annual decline in MMR since 1990s.

In 2012-13, according to National Health Mission (NHM) figures, the MMR in Telangana State was pretty high, consistently hovering between 90 to 100 mothers dying every year out of one lakh live births. Adilabad had the dubious distinction of having the largest mortality rate at 152 mothers who die after giving birth.

The national average MMR in the entire country is between 180 and 190 by various studies. While this being the case, in 1990s, the MMR was 552 in India and came down to 212 in 2007-08 and further to 178 by 2010-12, amply indicating a steady decline in the number of maternal deaths across the country.

The MMR figure in India and in States like Telangana does not come even close to those of developed countries like United States, UK, Germany etc where the maternal death rate is just about 12 deaths for one lakh live births.

While the maternal death rate in Telangana State was between 85 and 90 due to large percentage of variations in districts, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the maternal deaths in the State is steadily on the decline. Latest reports from health officials indicate that the maternal rate in the State is at 70 deaths for every 1,00,000 live births.