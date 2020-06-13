Telangana sees highest single-day surge of 253 cases

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the tally of infections to 4,737 and death toll to 182. This is the highest single-day surge of cases in Telangana since the outbreak of the pandemic. With 179 cases, Hyderabad too witnessed its highest single-day increase.

Twenty-four cases were reported from Sangareddy, followed by 14 from Medchal, 11 from Rangareddy, four from Mahabubnagar, two each from Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Rajanna-Sircilla and Mancherial, one each from Siddipet, Khammam, Medak, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Jagtiyal.

Also, 74 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of discharges to 2,352. The number of active cases is 2,203.

OGH technician attacked

Hyderabad: An ECG technician at Osmania General Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relatives of a suspected Covid-19 patient who died early in the morning on Saturday.

According to the police, one Sadiq had come to the hospital around 3 am on Saturday along with his father who was in a serious condition with severe respiratory issues.

The elderly man was admitted to the hospital, where he died around 8 am while under treatment. Hospital authorities said he was a suspected case of Covid-19, but this was yet to be confirmed.

“Following the death, an argument ensued between Sadiq and an ECG technician, during which Sadiq manhandled the technician,” said P Gyanendra Reddy, SHO, Afzalgunj. The technician lodged a complaint with the Afzalgunj police, after which a case was booked against Sadiq. He was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .