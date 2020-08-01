Telangana: Self-proclaimed sorcerer held for beating lactating woman

By | Published: 4:04 pm 4:23 pm

Karimnagar: A self-proclaimed sorcerer was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly beat a lactating woman into unconscious in the name of curing her of blackmagic. The woman is battling for her life in a private hospital and her pathetic story unveiled in Karimnagar town when her live-in companion and his parents brought her for treatment to a hospital Karimnagar, three days ago.

Though the incident of the self-proclaimed sorcerer beating up the woman took place sometime, the incident came to light only after a person chanced upoin the video on the mobile phone of the woman’s live-in companion.

The woman, identified as Kandukuri Rajitha, of Gaddapaka village in Shankarapatnam mandal was an orphan and was a boarder of social welfare residential college. She had completed her undergraduation and post-graduation courses in Karimnagar in 2018, before moving to Hyderabad. She was working in a supermarket in Kukatpally where she befriended one Mallesh, a native of Kundarm, Jaipur mandal of Mancheiral district. They were continuing a live-in relationship. Two months ago, she gave birth to a baby girl and the couple was living in Kundaram.

After delivery, she reportedly began behaving abnormally. Believing that she was suffering from blackmagic, her live-in companion and his parents approached a sorcerer, who threashed the woman severely. As a result, she fell unconscious. Three days ago, she was brought to Karimangar district headquarters hospital for treatment. However, hospital authorities refused to admit her in the wake of covid-19.

Taking the initiative, Bheem Army Telangana President Vasala Srinivas got Rajitha got her admitted to Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences. Srinivas said Mallesh and his parents brought Rajitha to Karimnagar for treatment and had not disclosed how she became unconscious. Suspecting their behaviour, he checked Mallesh’s mobile phone and found the video of Rajitha being beaten by sorcerer was found. When they tried to detain them, Mallesh and his parents escaped, Srinivas said.

Though it was not clear when exactly the incident happened, one Pulikota Ravinder helped Mallesh to bring the sorcerer. Mallesh made Rajitha pregnant without marrying her, he said and demanded action against Mallesh and his parents. He sought contributions from philanthropists for the treatment of Rajitha.

