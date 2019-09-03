Telangana: Separate chambers for Ministers likely in Assembly premises

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Century-old iconic town hall built by the last Nizam, which hosted the first Assembly of the residuary Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation in 2014, is awaiting a decision from the State government on its future use.

Sources in the Legislature Secretariat told Telangana Today that the building, which was handed over by AP along with the Secretariat blocks under its occupation to Telangana few months ago, has not been allotted for any purpose so far. The building was the seat of the Hyderabad State Assembly since 1952, until it was moved to a spacious and modern facility that was constructed in 1985.

The hall that housed the AP Legislative Council was also handed over and it is already in the use of TS legislature. Telangana has moved its Council to the Jubilee Hall.

Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy is expected to take a decision on allotment of office chambers for the Ministers and Government Chief whip in the premises of the Assembly soon.

He is expected to hold a meeting with the officials concerned for this purpose in a day or two. As of now, each of the office chambers in the Assembly complex area being shared by two Ministers.

The Ministers as well as the Chief Whip will be considered for allotment of separate chambers, they added. The chairpersons of different legislative committees are also likely to be considered for allotment of office space in the Legislature complex, the sources added.

