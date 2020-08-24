Telangana set to conduct 50,000 Covid tests per day

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: To maintain the momentum of testing, tracing, treating and isolating as many Covid positive patients as possible, the Health Department is all set to ramp up its daily testing capacity to 50,000 across the State.

On August 21, the health wing reached a major milestone towards achieving the target of 50,000 tests per day when it managed to conduct 43,095 Covid tests per day and followed it up with another 40,666 Covid tests on August 22.

Since the first Covid-19 positive case was reported on March 2 in Telangana, this is for the first time that the Health Department has managed to breach the 40,000 Covid tests mark in a single day. Before August 21, the average daily number of Covid tests across Telangana State hovered around 20,000.

The ramping up of Covid tests was made possible after the introduction of fresh batch of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) inducted into the State health care system. Recently, the TSMSIDC had acquired over four lakh rapid test kits, fuelling the jump in number of Covid tests. The urban and rural primary health care (PHC) centres across Telangana have now started stocking more rapid Covid test kits, allowing the local doctors to increase their testing capacities.

The increased testing has come at a crucial time, as the general public and the health care institutions across the State get ready to face a significant spike in seasonal ailments. Senior health officials said that with 50,000 Covid tests per day, they would be able to properly segregate viral fevers from Covid-19 positive cases.

“Our main goal is to conduct 50,000 Covid tests on a daily basis. Hopefully, we should reach there in the coming days not weeks,” says Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

The addition of Cobas RT-PCR machine at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which will add anywhere between 3,500 and 4,000 tests per day, will play a crucial role in reaching the target of 50,000 tests per day in the State.

The RT-PCR and CB NAAT Covid testing facilities also have continued to increase in the State with several new testing centres getting permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and their numbers reaching 50. The State government RT-PCR testing facilities are 17 while the remaining 33 RT-PCR testing centres are available in private laboratories across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .