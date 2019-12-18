Telangana set to generate 2,700 MW hydel power

By | JBS Umanadh | Published: 12:32 am 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing construction of a barrage at Dummugudem for generation of 320 MW of hydroelectricity and 37 tmc storage of Godavari water, the total hydel power generation in the State will reach 2,700 MW. The Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco) is now getting ready for the upcoming project waiting for the Irrigation Department to initiate the next step.

“Draft Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of the Dummugudem barrage is ready and the Irrigation Department is working on the final DPR. Once that is cleared, they will start work on dam structure, leaving space for power project. Then we will come into the picture,” Ch Venkatarajam, Director (Hydel), TSGenco, told Telangana Today. Once the work on the barrage starts, the work on hydel project will go simultaneously, he said. Dummugudem project is set to cost Rs 3,500 crore.

However, he said that Genco would have to scout for funds for the construction of the 320 MW hydro power project. “We have to go for a loan as we have shortage of internal funds. It is estimated that the entire project will cost around Rs 3,500 crore. Of this, Rs 900 crore will be electricity component, remaining will be irrigation. We have to come up with an equity of 30 per cent and we will get a loan for the remaining 70 per cent,” Venkatarajam said.

The Genco will then decide upon the supplier of the power generating machines. “We will call for tenders for best machines that match our specifications. There are some Chinese firms, and General Electricals (GE) and few Germany equipment suppliers that we can choose from,” he added.

However he refused to set a time frame for the commencement of the Hydropower project at Dummugudem saying that Genco work starts only after the barrage work begins.

Explaining reasons why Thermal power generation in Telangana was much higher than that of Hydel, he said that Hydel power plants work only when there is water, unlike Thermal. “It is reservoir based so we can’t release water for power generation, whenever water is released there will be power generation,” he said. However he says that the share of Hydel power will be to the tune of 6000 MW out of the 28400 MW of power to be generated by the state in coming four to five years.

The hydel wing is also contributing to the government’s flagship multi stage irrigation project Kaleshwaram, he said.” The hydel power generated and supplied through the grid in the months of July to October goes to lift irrigation projects saving valuable coal, as Thermal production will be stopped to that extent,” he said.

