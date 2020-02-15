Telangana set to get varsity for women

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to get its first university for women.

The government has issued letter of intent to Malla Reddy Educational Society, the sponsoring body, for establishing proposed Brown Field Private University i.e., Malla Reddy University for Women at Maisammaguda in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. A letter to this effect was addressed to the Society by the government on Thursday.

The proposed varsity will offer engineering and technology undergraduate programmes in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Internet of Things and Robotics. At the postgraduate level, Embedded Systems, Computer Science & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science. Internet of Things and Robotics programme have been proposed.

Similarly, Fashion Design, Jewellery Design, Journalism and Mass Communication, Business Administration and Architecture programmes at undergraduate level and Masters in Business Administration have been proposed.

The State government which sought applications for establishing private universities had received 13 proposals which were scrutinised by an expert committee. According to sources, nine proposals were recommended by the expert committee to the government for issuance of letter of intent.

Sources said apart from Malla Reddy Educational Society, another sponsoring body was also issued letter of intent for establishing private university.

According to Telangana State Private University (Establishment and Regulation), Act, 2018, the sponsoring body must establish corpus fund of Rs.10 crore at the time of commencement of the university. This apart, the sponsoring body should have Rs.30 crore in the form of fixed deposits for a period of three years to support various activities like construction of buildings, infrastructure, and campus development, etc.

Permitting the Malla Reddy Educational Society to start one main university campus at Maisammaguda, Dhulapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the government in its letter said the private university is unitary in nature and does not have power to affiliate and recognize any college or institution to it.

The sponsoring body was asked to report compliance to the government within a period of six months from the receipt of the letter of intent.

