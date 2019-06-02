Telangana setting example in development, says KCR

By | Published: 12:31 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: By giving equal importance to both development and welfare, the Telangana government initiated the process of reconstruction of the State after its formation five years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

He said the State was formed amidst many doubts and misconceptions, but the government proved all of them as baseless and marched ahead on the path of progress. Congratulating the people of Telangana on the occasion of the State Formation Day at Public Gardens on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the State was a result of a relentless movement which was first of its kind in the history of the country.

“We completed five years of its successful existence and the State is entering into the sixth year, progressing as the most successful State. People who derided and ridiculed us, are dumbfound,” he said, referring to the rulers of united Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana emerged as a powerful force, stabilising itself as a progressive State with an average revenue growth rate of 16.5 per cent in the past five years. He said the government gave no scope for political corruption and adopted strict financial discipline, which will strengthen the State’s economy further.

Terming that the results of the State Legislative Assembly elections held recently reflected the State government’s performance, Chandrashekhar Rao said people were impressed by the government’s performance. “In every election, from panchayat to Parliament, the victory was on our side and people gave us an unprecedented mandate. Treating the benedictions and blessings of people as a great asset and strength, we are rededicating ourselves for the all-round development of the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister said works pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha were progressing rapidly and about 97 per cent works were completed. By July-end, he assured that all works will be completed and the scheme would be ready to supply drinking water to every household in the State. “We found a permanent solution to the drinking water problem. People need not worry or travel miles to fetch drinking water as it will reach every village by July-end,” he said.