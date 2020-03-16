Telangana: Seven injured as car plunges into culvert in Peddapalli

By | Published: 11:48 am

Peddapalli: Seven persons were injured when a car plunged off a culvert near Katnapalli, Sultanabad mandal on Monday morning.

Manthani Ramakrishna, who is working as engineer in Hyderabad, along with his family members was proceeding to the state capital from Mancherial when the incident occurred.

When they reached the spot, the driver lost control of the car and hit divider. Later, car plunged off culvert after hitting wall. Passersby rescued the injured persons from car and shifted them to hospital.

