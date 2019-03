By | Published: 3:10 pm

Nalgonda: Seven people were killed and 10 others injured when a Tata Ace vehicle hit an RTC bus after one of its tyres burst at Chennaram village of Kondamallepally mandal in Nalgonda district.

The incident took place at 1.45 pm when a Tata Ace vehicle, which was going towards Hyderabad hit the RTC bus, coming in opposite direction.

The injured have been shifted to Area hospital at Devarakonda by 108 ambulance for treatment.