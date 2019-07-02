Telangana: Shashidhar Reddy denies rumours on joining BJP

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday trashed reports in a section of media that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shashidhar Reddy told reporters: “I am a staunch Gandhian and for someone like me, joining hands with those inheriting Godse’s legacy is impossible.” He said the media carried reports that he, along with three others, met with BJP leader Ram Madhav two days ago and were set to join that party.

What happened was that another Congress leader, former Medak MLA, P Shashidhar Reddy, joined the BJP a few days ago and some newspapers did not get their facts right and reported that M Shashidhar Reddy joined the BJP, he said.

Shashidhar Reddy said: “This appears to be a conspiracy to tarnish my image and my political credibility through rumour mongering and spreading falsehoods for which the BJP is well-known. I strongly condemn this attempt. It is very unfair to carry out such false propaganda and media too should refrain from publishing unsubstantiated news.”

