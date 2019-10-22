Telangana She Teams using hi-tech spy cameras

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana She Teams are going the James Bond way with hi-tech gadgets to nab miscreants.

The She Teams, the special women safety wing of the Telangana State Police, are now equipping themselves with hi-tech spy cameras to nab miscreants harassing women at bus-stops and other public spaces. While they earlier used to record the act using mobile phones, to gather evidence, they are now getting smarter with spy cameras incorporated in caps, pens and even goggles.

“The purpose is to catch the offender without giving scope for any doubt. In fact, we stress on crucial evidence as it ensures punishment for the accused in the case,” said a senior official of the women safety wing.

The She Teams began using the latest spy cameras after realising that many youngsters were identifying constables who were using mobile phones to record their act and escaping before they could be confronted or nabbed with evidence, the official said.

The She Teams move around public places including near educational institutions, public transport, public places like cinema halls, parks and bus stops to identify and nab those harassing women.

“Certain hotspots have been identified by each team and they regularly visit these spots to nab those indulging in harassment of women,” said the official.

Each team comprises a Sub Inspector, a woman constable and three male constables. “Every team is equipped with a spy camera to record the act of the mischief monger before he is apprehended. Later, the accused is counselled by a psychologist and based on his offence, a case is registered,” the official explained.

The She Teams were first launched in Hyderabad and later the concept was introduced in all districts in the State.

