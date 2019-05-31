Telangana: Sheep distribution resumes in July-end

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of the sheep distribution scheme, the Telangana government will commence a fresh spell of the scheme in the last week of July. The TRS government distributed about 76.65 lakh sheep to 3.65 lakh beneficiaries in its first term, which resulted in the production of an estimated 70.88 lakh sheep over the last two years since the launch of the scheme in June, 2017.

“Due to the success of the scheme, about Rs 3,189.6-crore income was generated to shepherd families who produced about 38,182 metric tonnes of meat. As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, we will continue the novel scheme,” said Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Currently, Telangana stands second in terms of sheep population in the country. The scheme was halted for a brief spell because the model code of conduct was in force during the elections to the State Legislative Assembly followed by the Lok Sabha polls.

Releasing the annual report of the department, the Minister said Telangana was becoming a model State for several others in terms of empowerment of rural economy through its social welfare schemes. It stands second in sheep population, third in egg production, fifth in meat production, eighth in inland fish production and 13th in milk production in the country. “Our aim is to improve the production in all these sectors,” he said.

Telangana accounts for 6.51 per cent of the country’s livestock population, including cattle, sheep and poultry. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up many initiatives to increase the livestock population and use it as a tool to boost the rural economy.