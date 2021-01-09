Telangana: Sheep distribution to start soon

The CM instructed Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and the officials concerned to immediately start the distribution of the sheep under the programme.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to resume the first phase of sheep distribution programme, which was stopped due to Corona pandemic in the state, and complete it immediately. The programme was launched in the state to distribute sheep on 75 per cent subsidy to the beneficiaries among the Golla Kuruma community and the first phase of programme was stopped during the last stage due to the Corona pandemic. About 30,000 beneficiaries have already submitted the DDs.

The CM instructed Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and the officials concerned to immediately start the distribution of the sheep under the programme. The CM also decided to start the second phase of the programme from the coming financial year. The CM also announced that funds for the programme would be allocated in the State Budget to be introduced in March.

