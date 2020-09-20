Telangana: Sheep insurance drive to start from Oct 15

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav says shepherds can avail the scheme for non-subsidy sheep as well by paying 20% premium

Peddapalli: Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday said the State government would provide insurance to all sheep in the State from October 15.

Srinivas Yadav along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar laid the foundation for the sheep and goat market yard at Kundanapalli of Anthergoan mandal on Sunday. Later, they released fingerlings in backwaters of Sundilla barrage near Godavarikhani.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that besides subsidy sheep provided by the State government under Sheep Development Scheme, the insurance scheme would also be extended to other sheep.

If shepherds want to avail of the insurance benefit, they have to pay only 20 percent of the premium and the remaining amount would be paid by the government, the Minister stated.

The State government is working with a commitment for the development of villages. To uplift the shepherd community by utilising the available human resources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched the sheep distribution scheme, under which each person above 18 years is provided 20 sheep and a lamb. Nearly 50 percent of units were grounded in the first phase, he said.

However, the second phase sheep distribution programme has been delayed due to the economic crisis and other reasons triggered by the pandemic in the State, the Minister said.

Informing that many shepherds had already paid beneficiary contribution through DDs, the Minister assured to start a second phase distribution programme very soon by braving all odds.

Though it was decided to provide 2,13,000 buffaloes to Vijaya, Karimnagar and other dairies, some of the animals were distributed, he said and expressed confidence to distribute the remaining units very soon.

Besides buffaloes, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara Pensions, 24-hour power supply to agriculture and other welfare schemes have also been provided to shepherd community, he noted.

Local MLA K Chander requested the Minister for allocation of 4.5 acres of land for the sheep market to which he sanctioned Rs 25 lakh after discussing the issue with Chief Minister. Srinivas Yadav promised to take steps to develop a fish market at Ramagundam if a suitable place was located.

Talking about Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the Minister said it helped to enhance fish wealth in the State. Fingerlings have been released in all 19 reservoirs of the project as well as tanks filled with its water. To protect the interest of fishermen, the Chief Minister distributed mopeds, auto trolleys, fishing nets and other material on subsidy by allocating Rs 900 crore, he said.

