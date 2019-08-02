Telangana shooting championship from August 4

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The sixth edition of the Telangana State Shooting Championship in air, small bore and shotgun events will be held at the SATS Shooting Range, Gachibowli from August 4 to 10.

A total of 1000 shooters including Army team, police team, forest team, government and private schools will be participating in multiple shooting disciplines.

The competitions are conducted in the 10m Air Rifle/Pistol, 25m Pistol, 50m Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun events in 112 disciplines in youth, junior, senior and veteran in men and women categories. This is the qualifying round for zonal competitions and pre-nationals. The last date of entries with late payment is August 4, 9.30 pm, informed Amit Sanghi, president of Telangana Rifle Association. He also added that the association is working towards the development of shooting sports especially towards nurturing talent from the rural areas.