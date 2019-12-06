Telangana: Show-cause notice to agri varsity

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University to show cause as to why a contempt should not be issued against it. Five retired professors of the university filed this contempt case challenging the university’s non-implementation of the court’s order. Earlier, the retired professors urged the court to direct the authorities to consider the case of the petitioner for treating petitioners as Senior Professors with higher AGP band of Rs 12,000. The court directed the authorities to consider the cases of petitioners for conferment of Stage-6 benefit, that is, higher AGP of Rs 12,000 within 8 weeks and also to constitute an expert committee for the same. In the present contempt, the Higher Education Department informed the court that they considered the case and because of the State bifurcation, there were technical issues to decide the matter. The judge then issued a show-cause notice to the University.

Contempt case adjourned

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao adjourned a contempt case filed by Gaddam Vikram Reddy of Ranga Reddy district. The petitioners questioned the inaction of the authorities in not implementing the court’s order. Earlier, the petitioners urged the court to direct the authorities to register documents in relation to a land in Gajwel village which the Sub Registrar had refused to register stating that it was included in a prohibited property list. The court directed the Tahsildar to consider whether the land fell within the prohibited list within six weeks from the date of receipt of order. In the present contempt, the authorities claimed to have conducted a survey to determine whether the land fell under the prohibited list. However, the petitioners claimed that no notice of such a survey was provided to them. The judge adjourned the matter to next Friday for further hearing.

