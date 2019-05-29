Telangana showing prisoners a way with ‘Unnati’

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The counselling and training given to prisoners as part of the ‘Unnati’ programme of the Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department to bring in behavioural change appears to be yielding results.

From about 500 to 700 prisoners, who would return to the prisons after being released every year, the number of returnees (repeat offenders) has plunged to 73 till date this year. Even these prisoners will now be made to participate in the counselling and training once again, DIG (Prisons) Akula Narasimha said.

Apart from giving counselling and training to prisoners with the help of psychiatrists, job melas were also conducted to provide them with employment in petrol pumps, Ayurvedic villages and ‘My Nation’ outlets operated by the Prisons Department.

“As it is becoming difficult to get a job for those who are released from jail, the Prisons Department is providing jobs to prisoners in its outlets as well as in other private companies,” an official said.

Some 745 prisoners got jobs during the job melas conducted in 2018. “We cover at least 30 prisoners in each batch for the month-long course. There were about 100 batches last year. Prisoners, who completed training, pass on the training to fellow inmates,” the official said.

According to officials, the main objective is to give psychological training to prisoners to bring about a positive change in them and ensure that they follow societal norms and stay with their family members. The response for the initiatives taken by department was yielding positive results, and more States were emulating the same in their jails, they said.

Before releasing prisoners from jail, officials are telling them the advantages of leading a life with their families and away from crime. They are also being made to take an oath, pledging not to commit any offence in future.

Retired Osmania University HoD (Psychology) and Unnati programme Nodal Officer Beena Chintalapuri said the programme was successfully carried out with a Rs 8.8-lakh grant-in-aid provided by ISRO’s Antrix Corporation Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Special focus on counselling hardcore criminals

Special focus would be laid on counselling serial killers, notorious property offenders and those involved in rape cases, Prisons Department officials said.

They said hardcore criminals would be lodged in isolation rooms for a few days and norms prescribed in jail manual would be followed while keeping them in such rooms. “We will observe the behaviour of these criminals for a few days and based on their behavioural change, they will be shifted to the regular prison rooms,” Prisons DIG Akula Narasimha said.

Regular food and other amenities provided to normal prisoners would also be provided to hardcore criminals.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marri Srinivas Reddy, who is presently in judicial remand in connection with the rape and murder of three minor girls, was lodged in an isolation room in Warangal prison. Reddy, a resident of Hajipur village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, was arrested by the Rachakonda police on April 30.

“As of now, we are observing Reddy’s behaviour in the isolation room,” an official said.

