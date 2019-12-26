Telangana: SHRC seeks report on delay of Aasara pensions

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) here on Thursday took a note of a media report published in a vernacular daily about the delay in disbursing Asara pensions to beneficiaries.

SHRC Chairperson Gunda Chandraiah issued a notice to the Chief Secretary seeking a report in two weeks. In the report, it was said that as many as 39.41 lakh beneficiaries were unable to get pensions on time for the last few months.

In some districts especially Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, officials were disbursing the pension amount for the month of October while in a few districts, authorities started distributing the amount for the month of November, the report said.

The disbursal of the amount for the beneficiaries in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nizamabad districts was yet to commence. In spite of releasing funds in Vikarabad district, the amount was yet to receive into the beneficiaries account, the report added.

Aasara is a welfare scheme launched by the government to give pensions to the old people, widows, AIDS afflicted people, physically disabled, beedi workers etc.

