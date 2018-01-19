Telangana signs MoU with Clean Authority of Tokyo

By | Published: 4:57 pm 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Paving way for a cleaner Telangana, the State government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Clean Authority of Tokyo for cooperation in the field of municipal solid waste incineration facilities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Indian Ambassador to Tokyo Sujan Chinoy and other dignitaries in Tokyo, Japan.

The Telangana delegation led by KT Rama Rao is on a tour to Japan to attract investments to India and has succeeded in signing at least four MoUs attracting investments for development of the State in different fields in the last three days.

The State government had been mulling various proposals to tackle solid waste, waste water and polluted air in urban areas especially emanating from industries. Based on government’s ideas, a Japanese team from Clean Authority of Tokyo, which handles Tokyo’s waste management, conducted a feasibility study to set up a Clean Authority of Telangana a few months ago.

The Clean Authority will deal with vital aspects of waste management, including collection, transfer, management and administration of landfill disposal sites, besides tackling air and water pollution.

Officials are making arrangements to introduce a Bill for constituting the Clean Authority of Telangana on the lines of Clean Authority of Tokyo, in the ensuing budget session of the legislature. In view of fast growing urban centres across the State, the officials said that the government decided to establish the authority at the State-level unlike Tokyo which was restricted to the Japan’s capital city. The Clean Authority of Tokyo will share technical know-how, human resource training and other issues in municipal solid waste incineration facilities. The government will examine proposals for the waste to energy projects as well.

Meanwhile, a letter of interest was signed also between the Telangana government and Ise Foods Inc in the presence of the Telangana Minister and the Indian Ambassador to Tokyo, facilitating Ise Foods Inc to establish its pilot project for egg production using advanced technologies, establish a solar park to support its egg production facility and also develop storage devices in the State. Ise Foods, Japan’s largest egg producer, is eyeing enormous Indian market to launch major egg production operations in the country.

On the third day of Japan tour, Minister KT Rama Rao along with Indian Ambassador Sujan Chinoy met representatives of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and gave a presentation on ‘Telangana State – India Investment Promotion’ held at JETRO headquarters in Tokyo. He explained about various investment opportunities in Telangana State for investors from Japan. The seminar was jointly organised by Indian Embassy and JETRO where Indian Ambassador Sujan Chinoy and JETRO executive vice president Naoyoshi Noguchi also spoke.

Earlier, the Minister held talks with representatives of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JICA) on funding for various projects being taken up in Telangana State. JICA authorities assured their support for development of the State on all fronts.