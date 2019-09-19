Telangana signs MoU with New Jersey for clean tech cooperation

By | Published: 2:35 pm

Hyderabad: Taking advantage of the visit of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s visit to India, the US-India State and Urban Initiative, led by the Washington DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), facilitated a dialogue between the state governments of New Jersey and Telangana to bolster clean tech cooperation between the two regions.

The agreement includes a wide range of sectors in which the two States hope to bolster public and private sector collaboration including clean tech cooperation. Governor Phil Murphy spoke at Sustainability Innovation Summit on theme renewable energy in Hyderabad, Telangana organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Telangana’s Energy Department. In his remarks the Governor focused on emergent energy challenges and opportunities in both states.

“Perhaps focus on how both states are leaders in rooftop solar deployment. New Jersey being an early leader and Telangana recently ranking amongst the top two states in India for solar rooftop deployment readiness” KT Rama Rao, Telangana’s Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Municipal Administration & Urban Development also attended the event and spoke alongside Governor Murphy. Earlier in the day the governor signed a sister-state agreement with Telangana government authorities in the presence of the KT Rama Rao.

Alluding to the signing of this agreement, Governor Murphy stated “something about how the Governor hopes this agreement broadens the geography of energy cooperation by inviting public and private sector energy stakeholders to come together from both states. He may also want to formally invite energy sector stakeholders to come to New Jersey as a next step to continue the conversation”.

Rajiv Reddy, chairman Southern Council, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said” Telangana has a vast solar potential estimated at 20.41 GW and a wind energy potential of 4.2 GW. Telangana has a total installed capacity of 4,036 MW renewable energy power including solar energy at 3,583 MW and wind energy of 128 MW besides contribution from other renewable energy sources.

The state has adopted decentralised distributed solar installation projects, as opposed to the solar park model. The State had encouraged projects across over 180 locations, instead of concentration of projects at one location as in solar parks”. Dr. Rajeev Singh, director general, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said,” India has witnessed increasing capacity additions in renewable energy (RE) with an installed capacity of close to 22 GW for solar and 34 GW for wind as on March 31, 2018. There has been growing interest in India’s emerging green energy sector. Earlier this year foreign sovereign wealth funds have invest $495 million into Indian clean energy producer.”

