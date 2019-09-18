Telangana signs Sister State Partnership with New Jersey, USA

By | Published: 2:44 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State has signed a ‘Sister State Partnership’ agreement with New Jersey, United States in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Chief Secretary, SK. Joshi and New Jersey State Governor Phil Murphy in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), KT Rama Rao.

After the signing ceremony, the MA&UD Minister took to social media platform Twitter to announce the development.

“This agreement facilitates cooperation in areas of economic development such as IT, Pharma and Life Sciences, Biotech, Fintech, Media, Data Centres, Clean Energy, Higher Education, Tourism, Culture, and Healthcare sectors,” K. T. Rama Rao tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy in his Twitter timeline also announced collaboration between New Jersey and Telugu film industry.

“Proud to pitch New Jersey to Tollywood and sign an MoU with Active Telugu Film Producers Guild. With our premier location, film tax credit and vibrant Indian community, the Garden State is an ideal partner for Telugu movie industry,” he tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter