Telangana Silambam team reaps rich, bag 30 medals

Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Silambam team bagged 30 medals, including two gold, six silver and 22 bronze, in the recently-concluded 11th National Silambam Championship held in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

M Vishwanath and P Venkatesh from Adilabad secured gold medals in the senior boys’ 55.1 to 60 kg and 80-kg plus categories.

Meanwhile, the officials of Telangana Silambam Association met Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy at his chamber on Monday. Association president Ram Mohan discussed their issues with the SATS Chairman, who promised to take up the issues with the government. Silambam is an ancient martial art.

Winners: Gold: M Vishwanath (55.1-60 kg), P Venkatesh (80 kg+). Silver: Roshna Begum (45 kg), P Jagan (25 kg), B Anji (35.1-40 kg), D Varsha (35.1-40 kg), Shailender Singh (38.1-42 kg), M Swarna Latha (34 kg) Bronze: M Susheel (45.1-50 kg), Pavan Singh (50.1-55 kg),

Bhujanga Rao (60.1-70 kg), R Vikram Raju (80kg+), Gourav Singh (46.1-50 kg), N Sai Kumar (46.1-50 kg), P Mahesh (50.1-54 kg), S Abhilash (60.1-65 kg), P Jagan (up to 25 kg), V Jaideep (40.1-45 kg), G Pranay (50.1kg+), K Sailaja (up to 25kg), B Hasini (25.1-30 kg), K Sharanya (30.1 to 35kg), A Rani (30.1-35 kg), A Vani (40.1-45 kg), B Yashaswini (45.1-50 kg), G Bhavani (50 kg+), D Anil Kumar (up to 34 kg), M Ajay (42.1-46 kg).

