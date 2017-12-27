Telangana: Single railway line causing regular delays

By | Published: 1:02 am 1:05 am

Nizamabad: Due to the single railway line and lack of electrification of lines between Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad, passengers are facing problems.

Nearly 32 trains run from Nizamabad railway station making above 70 trips, but due to the single line and change of engines, trains are taking more time than required.

Daily hundreds of trains run between Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad Railway line, covering Telangana and Maharashtra. Among this corridor there are several major cities such as Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nasik and Manmad, and several pilgrim centres like the ones in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Basar, Nanded, Aurangabad, and Ajanta Ellora Caves.

Railway board issued permission for doubling of the line in 2013 as well as for electrification works, in two phases and each km work required Rs 10 crore. In first phase, works from Secunderbad to Nizamabad was to be covered and in second phase, works between Nizamabad and Manmad were to be covered.

After starting the first phase works in 2013, Railway officials completed only 40 km works between Secunderabad and Manoharabad, but the remaining 121 km works are pending from last four years.

Second phase works from Nizamabad are pending from last four years. Maharashtra public representative have been putting pressure on Railway officials and due to that 81.43 km second phase works between Mudkhade and Parbhani was started and nearly 20.5 km works have been completed.

Passengers say on a regular basis many trains were found waiting at various stations to cross other trains, due to which express trains were taking additional 30 minutes and passengers trains were taking one hour extra.

Manohar Reddy, Railway Zonal Consultative Committee member, said public representatives and other organisations should put pressure on Union government and Railway officials to speed up doubling and electrification works between Manoharabad-Nizamabad-Manmad.

According to Railway norms, if there are more than 30 trains running in a particular route, immediately double line should be constructed. Even though Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Manmad route has 32 passenger trains running making more than 70 trips, apart from goods trains, it is yet to get a double line.