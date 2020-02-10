Telangana: Single-window clearances for film shootings

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will soon issue all necessary permissions to film shootings through a single-window system. Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed report for the implementation of the system at the earliest.

In accordance with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurance to promote the development of the film industry in the State recently, Talasani had been consulting top actors and filmmakers from Tollywood for the past couple of weeks. Recently, he held a meeting with actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna to discuss issues that are causing hurdles for the development of the industry.

Continuing his efforts in this direction, the Minister held another meeting with actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and other film personalities and also senior officials from the State government at Annapurna Studios on Monday. During the meeting, the film industry representatives took up their issues with the Minister who, in turn, asked the officials to submit a report to provide single-window clearance for all film shootings.

Further, Talasani directed the officials to acquire necessary land for establishing a film institute near Shamshabad, apart from the land for a cultural centre and skill development centre. He also asked the revenue officials to identify about 10 acres of land for constructing houses for poor film and television artistes. They decided to issue identity cards to artistes from both film and television industries through Telangana State Film Development Corporation. He also assured them to initiate stringent measures to curb piracy.

