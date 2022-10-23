Telangana: Singur Project records fourth highest outflow in 23 years

Published: Updated On - 10:11 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

The Singur Multipurpose Project built across river Manjeera at Singur in Pulkal Mandal, has recorded one of the highest outflows through the crest gates

Sangareddy: The Singur Multipurpose Project built across river Manjeera at Singur in Pulkal Mandal, has recorded one of the highest outflows through the crest gates at the project since its construction was completed in 1997-98.

During the last 23 years, the water release from the project crossed 60TMCft only three times. As of Sunday, the outflows at the project had crossed 60 TMCft for the fourth time in more than two decades.

The outflows from the project were put at a record 147TMCft in the year 1998-99, a year after the project was commissioned. It was the highest inflow reported at the project. The outflows from the project crossed 69TMCft in 2016-17 and 71TMCft in 2021-22.

As the project was having a good amount of water before the monsoon had begun this year, 60TMCft water out of 68TMCft of water received was let down the river course since June 1. As the inflows were continuing into the project owing to heavy rains in river Manjeera’s catchment area, it was receiving over 37,000 cusecs of water on Sunday evening.

Irrigation authorities have lifted four crest gates to let a little over 40,000 cusecs of water downstream. Genco is also operating the hydroelectric project.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Project John Stalin said that the inflows were expected to continue for a few more days as the upstream area witnessed good rains in the recent past.

The project gates were not lifted for 12 years out of 23 years owing to poor rains in its catchment area. However, it has been witnessing good inflows for three years in a row since 2019.

Since the crest gates have remained lifted for many days during the years, it had attracted a huge number of tourists from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.