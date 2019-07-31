Telangana: SIT initiates action on 25 cops for links with Nayeem

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem’s case, said departmental action has been initiated against 25 police personnel including two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) for allegedly maintaining links with Nayeem.

The police personnel include two ASPs – M Srinivasa Rao and M Chandrasekhar, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Ch Srinivas, M Srinivasa Rao, T Sai Manohar, G Prakash Rao, D Venkata Narsaiah, J Amerender Reddy and Thirupathana, Inspectors Masthan, B Rajgopal, G Venkataiah, Srinivasa Naidu, B Kishan, S Srinivasa Rao, K Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Majid, Venkata Surya Prakash, Ravikiran Reddy, Balwanthaiah, Narender Goud, E Ravinder, head constables – KR Dinesh Anand and Mohammed Sadath Miya and police constable B Balaiah.

The SIT revealed this while responding to an RTI query from Forum for Good Governance secretary M Padmanabha Reddy. The names of eight politicians including former MLA R Krishnaiah were cited in Nayeem’s case.

As many as 250 cases were registered including old cases were reopened out of which 29 cases were charged and are pending trial in various courts.

Charge-sheets were also filed in 107 cases in different courts and another eight cases in which investigation was completed charge-sheet will be filed. Basing on the merits, 10 cases were deleted from the limits of SIT.

In 17 cases, the investigation was completed and a final report was submitted. In three cases, the probe has been completed and after legal examination, the charge-sheet will be filed. The probe in another nine cases was also completed and final reports in these cases will be submitted on the merits.

The remaining 67 cases were under investigation for various reasons. As on date, there were 29 cases pending in the court.

Eight politicians were found to be involved in 139 cases. Charge-sheet was also filed. The SIT has deposited net cash of Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 4.30 lakh along with 1.944 kg of gold and 2.482 kg of silver in the court at Rajendranagar.

Land documents pertaining to 1015 acres were also deposited in jurisdictional courts in various cases.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .