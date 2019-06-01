Telangana: Six students of TSWR Bellampalli to be feted

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Mancherial: Six students, belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Residential School-cum Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli, were selected for a special felicitation by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during State’s formation day celebrations slated to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the institution, said that the students who were selected for felicitation were M Aryan, B Anil, G Siddhartha, M Uttam, Ch Karthikeya and B Siddu. They were chosen for the honour considering their outstanding academic performance and for excelling in sports. While Aryna achieved highest CGPA in Class X, Anil, Siddhartha and Uttam performed well in Intermediate. Karthikeya and Siddu secured medals in kickboxing and carom.

The principal said that the students brought recognition to the institution by getting picked for the special felicitation. It is proud moment for not only the students but also teachers, he stated, thanking TSWREI secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar and Regional Coordinating Officer R Anantha Laxmi for extending initiation in selecting the students.

