Telangana: Speaker takes stock of Covid proof works in Assembly

Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Legislative affairs Minister Vemula Prasahanth Reddy accompanied by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy visited the Assembly and Council halls on Thursday and reviewed arrangements for the ensuing monsoon session of both the houses starting from September 7, 2020.

They have visited the main halls, galleries, media enclosures, Speaker’s chambers, entry point of the legislators and the Council hall. Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu explained the seating arrangement inside the halls in view with the social distancing norms of Covid-19. The officials were told that the arrangements must be in place by September 1 and there must be enough room for the legislators to move around freely and participate in the meetings.

They also reviewed the latest equipment set up at the entry points that can scan and identify people with Covid-19 symptoms. The officers were told that considering the special conditions in which the meetings are being conducted, extraordinary care must be taken to protect all those that attend the meeting. The Minister, Speaker and Chairman have urged everyone to cooperate with the legislature authorities for the smooth conduct of the monsoon session.

