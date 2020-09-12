Telangana: Special provisions to protect rights of tribals

KCR says Rythu Bandhu scheme being extended to about 81,000 farmers cultivating around 2.6 lakh acres of forest lands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that a special column was being provided for forest lands in the Dharani portal to protect the rights of tribals under ROFR Act.

Replying to the discussion on the new Revenue Bills in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister asserted that though tribals can cultivate the land, they do not have any ownership over forest lands. He pointed out that the State government was extending Rythu Bandhu scheme to about 81,000 farmers cultivating around 2.6 lakh acres of forest lands. He asserted that the State government will not give any false hopes like other political parties, but assured to resolve Podu lands issue at the earliest after considering all legal aspects. “The government, however, will not tolerate any further occupation of forest lands,” he cautioned.

Wakf and Endowment Lands

Chandrashekhar Rao revealed that about 57,423 acres of 77,538 acres Wakf lands were enroached upon in the State. However, only 6,938 encroachers were identified and about 2,000 cases were pending with courts against encroachment of 6,000 acres. He stated that successive governments conducted three surveys since 1962, but could not restore the lands. Similarly, around 22,545 acres of 87,235 acres of endowment lands are under litigation. Of the remaining endowment lands, about 25,000 acres were being enjoyed by the priests as Archaka lands and another 21,000 acres were leased. About 19,000 acres were unfit for cultivation.

“The previous governments made no efforts to protect the Wakf as well as the endowment lands. But I promise to ensure that there will be no further sale of these endowments and Wakf lands. No municipal or gram panchayat permission will be given or registration will be undertaken. Instead, we will auto-lock these lands against registration from Friday onwards. Necessary orders will be issued shortly,” he declared.

Sada Bainamas

The Chief Minister assured to look into the requests from the legislators to consider a final round of regularisation of lands with Sada Bainamas, after consulting officials. He recalled that the State government received over 1.19 lakh applications and regularised about 6.18 lakh acres at free of cost. He felt that some realtors might take advantage of the State government’s gesture, but will reconsider inviting applications for regularisation considering the plight of the poor with a humanitarian approach.

He also promised to examine the feasibility of extending another regularisation scheme under GO 54 and 59 allowing regularisation of encroached lands. He recalled that about 1.48 lakh applications for lands upto 120 sq yards in slums of Hyderabad and other urban areas, were regularised at free of cost earlier for benefit of the poor. Further, he urged people to make use of the Layout Regularisation Scheme and assured to look into requests for implementation of the Building Regularisation Scheme after taking up the issue in the High Court for speedy judgements.

Rights to Tenants

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the TRS government took a policy decision not to entertain any rights on agricultural lands or extend any government schemes to tenant farmers or those who are cultivating lands owned by others. He ruled out inclusion of the tenants column in the pattadar passbooks or any other revenue records. He admitted that such columns protected the rights of tenant farmers during the days of zamindars and jagirdars, but have no relevance today.

“More than 93 per cent farmers in the State are small and marginal farmers. The tenant farmers will cause more trouble to the landowners. What if we extend similar laws to urban areas where buildings or properties are leased out to others? Why do the Opposition parties want to extend such laws against only farmers but not against the rich in urban areas like Jubilee Hills?” he wondered.

Further, the Chief Minister made it clear that there were no government lands for distribution to the Dalits for cultivation, but the State government was making all efforts to purchase some land to fulfill its promise to distribute three acres land to each Dalit family. He also responded positively to the requests from the legislators to relax the existing norms against giving assigned lands to SCs and STs within 5 km from the mandal headquarters and other urban areas. He suggested that all the SC and ST MLAs convene a meeting and submit their proposals to the government in this regard.

VRAs

In a good news to the Village Revenue Assistants, Rao announced that VRAs whose posts were abolished recently, can either opt to join in vacancies available in different government departments as per their qualifications or seek government employment for their children as their replacement. He said the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds as the VRAs who mostly hail from weaker sections have contributed immensely to villages. He pointed out that the TRS government increased their salaries from a meager Rs 200 to Rs 10,000.

Chief Minister also stated that the State government will allow private surveyors or companies for conducting comprehensive land survey and determine the geographical coordinates of the lands which can be verified using digital technology. The revenue records will be finally ascertained by the revenue officials. In case of any minor errors, the officials at the higher level will have a mechanism to correct them. He said while green colour passbooks will be given to owners of agricultural lands, maroon colour passbooks will be given for non-agricultural lands.

The Chief Minister reiterated that stringent action will be initiated against the erring revenue officials including dismissal or removal from services if they commit any irregularities in revenue records hereafter. He said senior IAS officers with good track record will be appointed in the proposed Revenue Tribunals to resolve cases pending in the revenue courts. He also assured to examine the feasibility of extending the Rythu Bandhu scheme to non-tribal farmers in the Agency areas.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the State government decided to take strong stand over the Centre’s attitude towards Telangana. He felt that the Centre met with a severe accident and its GDP growth rate crashed to 23 per cent minus. While the Centre is not releasing Rs 9,000 crore due to the State, the State government has no expectations for release of any additional funds.

