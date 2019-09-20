Telangana spending Rs 18,600 cr on education: Sabitha

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Dismissing the Opposition claims over budgetary allocations for the Education Department, Education Minister P Sabitha Reddy on Thursday said the State government would be spending about Rs 18,600 crore not just from the allocations for the department but also from other departments.

“Do not read only the allocations for the Education Department. The government is spending a lot on education through different departments. For instance, the expenditure towards (schools) being run by minorities, social welfare and other departments should also to be considered,” the Minister said in the Assembly.

“If all these allocations are put together, the State government is spending about Rs 18,600 crore on education this year. The TRS government is spending about Rs 1 lakh on each student in residential educational institutions,” said Reddy.

Regarding the measures to control fee in private schools, the Minister said a committee was constituted under the leadership of former Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Tirupati Rao. The panel submitted its report and accordingly, the government issued orders. But the managements approached the court and secured a stay. The government had also filed counter, the Minister said.

Responding to a query on teachers’ recruitment, the Minister said efforts were initiated for filling over 8,700 teachers’ posts through Telangana State Public Service Commission. Over 3,700 teachers were appointed and about 2,700 joined duties but a few approached the court. The government is waiting for court directions, she said.

The Minister said the 1,000-odd vacant posts in universities would be filled shortly. A search committee was being constituted for appointing Vice-Chancellors for different State varsities, she said.

