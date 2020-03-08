Telangana: Spiritual guru Manikeshwari Matha no more

By | Published: 12:21 pm

Narayanpet: Manikeshwari Matha (86), a well-known spiritual guru, who has lakhs of followers across South India, passed away at her ashram at Yanagundi in Sedam Taluka of Gulbarga district in Karnataka bordering Damaragidda of Narayanpet district on Saturday night.

Manikeshwari Matha was bed ridden for the past year or so due to prolonged illness. Her mortal remains would be kept at the ashram to facilitate the devotees pay respects till Wednesday.

After coming to know about her death, her devotees started gathering at the ashram in large numbers.

