Telangana: Sports reduce work pressure, says forest official

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Sports help reduce work pressure and increase efficiency, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha addressing the valedictory of two-day state level sports competitions here at the Forest Academy at Dulapally on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

In all 800 sportspersons in which 200 are women drawn from six regions of the State participated in over 220 events. Hyderabad won the best region award, Range officer Ramesh Kumar was adjudged as best sportsperson in men, and M Sunitha, Beat officer won the best woman sportsperson award.

The winners in this two day state level event will be sent for the ensuing 25th All India Forest Sports Meet to be held in Bhubaneswar slated for March of this year. PCCF Shobha also won three medals in Shot-put, Table Tennis singles and mixed doubles under the seniors category.

Telangana Forest Development Corporation MD Raghuveer, Forest Academy Director Muneendra and additional PCCFs were also present at the valedictory function.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter