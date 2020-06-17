Telangana sports school eyes greater glory

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Sports School, set up on a spawling 206 acres on the city outskirts, has been a nurturing centre for top athletes since its inception in 1993. The school is set for a major leap as it has been selected as one among the eight institutions to be converted into the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).

The Union Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced that the centre, under the Khelo India Scheme, will be provided with ‘Viability Gap Funding’ in sports science, technology support. The aim of the project is to bridge gaps in equipment, expert coaching and to create a robust sporting ecosystem to produce top-quality athletes. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will extend expertise, resources and a monitoring system to ensure that the level of performance of the athletes improve to international standards.

“It is a major development. The centre will become more efficient with the boost from Khelo India Scheme. However, we were given one discipline to select from shooting, badminton and rowing. Since we have rowing here, we opted for it. We have also zeroed in on weightlifting and fencing as other two disciplines. These three disciplines will receive support from SAI. We are preparing proposals of our requirements,” said T Harikrishna, Officer on Special Duty, TSSS. The developed world-class facilities will also be made available for top athletes from other States to prepare for major international tournaments.

The school was set up in 1993 and the foundation stone was laid by then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Janardhana Reddy. Since then, the school has produced top athletes including two-time Olympian in G Satti Geetha, who represented the country in the 2004 and the 2008 Olympics in 4x400m relay.

Weightlifter Ragala Venkata Rahul went on to win gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, silver in the Youth Olympic Games (2014) and a gold in Asian Youth Games (2013). His brother Varun, Erra Deexitha and K V Pavani Kumari won medals at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. P Shankar, who won multiple medals at various Asian Games in athletics, archer Manoj, 400m runner Srikanth and rower D Sairaju are also products of the school.

Athletes from the school have so far won over 160 medals at the international level including 80 gold, while at the national level, they bagged over 2,000 medals with 650 plus gold. The school houses 424 students — 241 boys and 183 girls. Training is imparted in 11 disciplines — archery, athletics, football, fencing, gymnastics, judo, water sports (rowing, sailing, kayaking and canoeing), sepak takraw, weightlifting and volleyball. It is equipped with a 70-member staff with 14 coaches. The school has a hostel facility with 144 rooms, an indoor stadium for gymnastics, 400 metre track, archery ground, football ground, weightlifting hall, volleyball court and a conditioning hall.

SATS chief for inclusion of more disciplines

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy said converting TSSS into a KISCE is great news and promised that he would do everything in his capacity to include other disciplines under the Khelo India Scheme. “The sports school has facilities in all disciplines like athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery and other sports disciplines. We are in talks with SAI officials to include these disciplines as well.”

He said getting a synthetic track at the school was his next priority. “Our immediate target is to lay a synthetic track. We have a 400 metre track. Within the next six months, we will try to get the synthetic track,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .