Telangana Srithan bags bronze in national chess tourney

Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Srithan Saypuri, a 15-year-old young chess prodigy from Telangana, bagged bronze medal in the National Under-25 Youth Chess Championship held in Jammu recently.

Srithan scored six points from seven rounds to win the medal. With this bronze, Srithan also achieved FIDE rating points of 1975. Telangana State Chess Association secretary K Siva Prasad lauded Srithan for his achievement.

