Telangana: SRSP brimming to capacity after 3 years, 8 gates lifted

By | Published: 10:58 am 10:59 am

Nizamabad: Officials at the Sriram Sagar Project on Monday lifted eight flood gates upto 2 feet to release 25,000 cusecs of water downstream into Godavari river.

Thanks to heavy inflows following heavy rains in the upper reaches of the project, the reservoir was filled almost to the brim, recording 89.212 TMC against its total storage capacity of a little over 90 TMC. The inflows were 60,545 cusecs on Monday morning.

The project reached its Full Reservoir Level of 1090 feet after a gap of three years, bringing a lot of cheer among the farmers in the project’s ayacut.

Prior to lifting of the gates, officials warned villagers downstream against venturing into the river or going near its banks. Shephers, fishermen and farmers in Balkonda, Soan, Mendora, Mamada, Laxmanchanda, Khanapoor and Nirmal mandals were asked to stay away from the river and its banks.

The project has received inflows of over 88 TMC of water since June 1 this year.

