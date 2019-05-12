Telangana SSC Board launches mobile app for grievances

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of the declaration of SSC Public Examinations results on Monday, the Directorate of Government Examinations i.e., the SSC Board, has launched a student grievance mobile app.

Students and parents can submit their grievance, if any in the class X result through ‘TSSSCBOARD’, mobile application which can be downloaded from Google playstore on any android phone. An app link is also provided on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in for download.

After downloading and installing the app on the mobile phone, students need to login using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Upon successful login, the name, school details and roll number will be displayed on the screen. The candidates have to enter their mobile twice which is mandatory field while email address is an optional. Later, students need to select grievances type from drop down list and write complaint in the textbox and submit the same.

Upon submission, a confirmation message will be sent to the mobile number provided. However, grievance submission is allowed only once.

The results of SSC Public Examinations are to be declared on Monday at 11.30 am and can be checked on the websites www.bse.telangana.gov.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in, www.news18.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.manabadi.com, www.passorfail.in, www.vidyavision.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.exametc.com and www.examresults.net.

The directorate has taken a slew of measures including incorporating checks and balances before declaring class X results. This time, a separate login will be provided to all schools for downloading the results as consolidate statement for quick reference, without waiting for the results of individual candidates.

The directorate decided to cross check the results of students who secure zero or marked absent in a single subject and pass in other subjects. Similarly a mechanism for checking results of students who fail in a single subject and passed in other subjects was put in place.