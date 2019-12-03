Telangana: SSC exams to be held from March 19

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC (Open School) and SSC vocational course public examinations March, 2020 will be conducted from March 19, 2020 to April 6, 2020.

The examinations will be held between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm, according to the schedule released by Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, here on Tuesday.

Exam Schedule:

March 19: First language paper-I (Group A); First language paper-I (Composite Course)

March 20: First language paper-II (Group A); First Language paper-II (Composite Course)

March 21: Second language

March 23: English paper-I

March 24: English paper-II

March 26: Mathematics paper-I

March 27: Mathematics paper-II

March 28: General Science paper-I

March 30: General Science paper-II

March 31: Social Studies paper-I

April 1: Social Studies paper-II

April 3: OSSC Main Language paper-I

April 4: OSSC Main Language paper-II

April 6: SSC Vocational Course

