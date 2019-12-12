Telangana SSC, IPE results out

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: The results of SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations conducted by Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), Hyderabad from November 4 to 16 were released on Wednesday.

Out of 20,608 students who have appeared for SSC in TOSS, a total of 5,535 were declared passed with a pass per cent of 26.86. In the Intermediate, 14,729 students appeared for the exams of which 5,194 got passed and their pass per cent stood at 35.26, according to a press release.

The candidates can obtain their results from website including telanganaopenschool.org, www.schools9.com, www.mabadi.com; [email protected] and www.bharatstudents.com.

The memorandum of marks of pass/fail candidates will be sent to the institutions concerned within 10 days. As the memorandum of marks of the candidates are hosted in the TOSS website, ‘www.telanganaopenschool.org’, any discrepancy in the memos can be brought to the notice of the Director on or before December 17 through the coordinator concerned, the release said.

