Telangana: SSC Public Examinations postponed

By | Published: 12:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday postponed all the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 6. This is in view of the lockdown which has been extended till April 14 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier as per the directions of the High Court SSC Public Exams that were to be held from March 23 to 30 were postponed.

Director of Government Examinations A Satyanarayana Reddy said the re-scheduled dates of SSC Public Exams and other exams would be intimated later.

