Telangana SSC supplementary exams from June 10

By | Published: 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 61,431 students, including 36,931 boys and 24,500 girls from 7,642 schools, have registered for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations scheduled to be held from June 10 to 24. The major examinations will conclude with the Social Studies Paper-II on June 21.

The Directorate of Government Examinations in a press statement on Friday said 260 exam centres were constituted across the State for conducting the exams. In order to curb malpractices, 72 flying squads would be deployed during the examinations, it said.

The hall tickets have been made available on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/. They can be downloaded by principals and headmasters of the schools concerned and distributed among students.