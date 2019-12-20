Telangana: Stability tests must for drugs

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: To ensure patients get access to quality medicines, the drug regulatory authorities here have now made it mandatory for drug manufacturers in Telangana to conduct stability tests of their drugs and submit the data before granting them licence.

Mandatory stability certificates means now the pharma companies, who approach regulatory authorities seeking grant of drug licence will have to conduct quality tests of the drugs that they are going to offer to customers. To ensure the drugs do not lose potency, authorities have said that the stability tests should be based on the expiry date printed on the packaging.

“Mandatory stability testing of drugs is aimed at ensuring patients get quality medicines. There is also a scope to conduct random checks of drugs through the State drug testing laboratory in case of discrepancies in stability tests,” health officials here said.

Apex body

This December, the country’s apex drug licencing authority Drug Control General of India (DCGI) Dr S Eswara Reddy notified Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) that it should ensure that all the manufacturers submit stability data along with application for all drugs including large volume parenteral (injections).

In the letter, the DCGI directed the local TSDCA to make sure that the inspection team to ensure the stability data of drugs covered under Central Licensing Approval Authority (CLAA) scheme has been generated by the manufacturers before it is recommended for grant of license.

Senior officials at TSDCA said that the need to make stability tests mandatory was taken following a series of meetings with DCGI. In fact, in the month of April, a Drugs Consultative Committee meeting was held in New Delhi in which it was agreed that manufacturers are required to ensure the stability of all drugs manufactured by them before grant of license.

It was decided the pharma manufacturer should, while applying for licence to manufacture drugs, furnish to the licencing authority evidence and data justifying that drugs are stable under the conditions of storage recommended. The drug regulators have amended the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 to make ‘stability tests’ mandatory for all drugs sold in the country before they are made available to patients.

Worldwide phenomenon

Senior public health experts have said that mandatory stability testing is a worldwide phenomenon and involves subjecting drugs to various degrees of temperatures and sunlight. The decision to implement mandatory stability certificates, however, has not gone down well with the pharma industry, which now maintains that such tests will end up delaying their production line.

