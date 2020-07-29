Telangana State BIE plans to halve class strength

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is planning to downsize the number of students per class in junior colleges when they reopen for the academic year 2020-21. Only half of the present class strength will be allowed for teaching sessions in classrooms.

This apart, the board is planning a shift system to hold classes in the colleges — from 8 am to 12.30 pm for second year students and 1 pm to 5.30 pm for first year students.

These proposals, subject to the approval of the State government, come in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The educational institutions will be reopened only after the State government gives necessary directions for the same. As nearly two months of classwork has been lost due to the pandemic, the board has proposed to reduce the number of holidays as well to compensate for the loss.

When junior colleges reopen for the academic session, the authorities have planned for a blended mode of teaching-learning i.e. offline and digital classes.

According to the authorities, 30 per cent of the total syllabus in a subject will be taught through digital mode. Video content will be made available through the BIE’s YouTube Channel, T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels. The syllabus taught in digital form will not be taught again in classrooms.

To assess the learning levels of students in digital classes, the board has proposed 20 marks for internals in a subject which will be later added to the final scores. This assessment will be done through assignments and projects.

“We planned to reduce the number of students in each class. For instance, if a class has 88 students, that class will be divided into two batches with 44 students each. We have also plans for a shift system for conducting classes like in the morning and afternoon. Both offline and digital classes will be made available to students after obtaining necessary permission from the State government,” officials said.

The authorities said the process for granting affiliation to private junior colleges was under way and that admissions would commence after approval from the State government.

