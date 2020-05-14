Telangana State-bPASS from June

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: The TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System), the novel initiative of the State government aimed at simplifying rules to obtain building permissions in the State, would come into effect from the first week of June, covering all municipalities and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area simultaneously.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao said the new system was implemented on a pilot basis in 87 municipalities across the State. In all, 1,100 applications received so far had been scrutinised and several building permissions had also been granted based on TS-bPASS. The officials concerned also received feedback about the functioning of the software at the ground level, and within a fortnight, an action plan would be chalked out so that the system can be launched on a wider scale, he said.

Speaking at a review meeting on TS-bPASS here with GHMC and HMDA officers, Rama Rao directed the officials to be ready to launch the system during the first week of June. He asked them to speed up the process of training the staff entrusted with the work. “We are hoping to launch the system in GHMC and other municipalities of the State simultaneously,” he said.

Rama Rao said a meeting would be held with District Collectors under the jurisdiction of GHMC, revenue officers and town planners within a couple of days to discuss the details of the launch. “All necessary steps must be taken to launch the programme as per schedule. Once the system becomes available to every citizen of the State, we must be able to provide them building permissions online,” he said, adding that citizens must be able to apply for building permission through personal internet connections, Mee Seva or other Citizen Service centres, Mobile Apps and also through application forms.

He directed the officials to set up a call centre which will be available round the clock so that citizens facing trouble in applying online can clear their doubts. Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the software based on the feedback, he said changes can be initiated based on the suggestions making the process much simpler and easier to utilise.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Aravind Kumar, Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration Satyanarayana and other senior officials were present.

