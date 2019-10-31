Telangana State Cabinet meeting on November 2nd

By | Published: 10:32 am

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet will meet at Pragati Bhavan here on November 2. The meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. that day, according to a brief announcement from the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday morning.

The proposed meeting comes amidst the TSRTC strike that entered its 26th day on Thursday with no signs of abatement of the stir by RTC employees. The government is learnt to have been making plans to ensure alternate transport arrangements for the public by hiring private services and open up to 4,000 routes to private operators.

The Cabinet is likely to take stock of the strike and measures to ensure road transport services for the people as well as the ongoing case in the High Court on the RTC strike among other issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .