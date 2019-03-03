Telangana state Congress facing leadership challenges

By | Published: 1:55 pm 2:52 pm

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Sunday called for changes in the State party leadership saying it was incomprehensible that a ‘failed leadership’, which led Congress to defeat in the State Assembly elections, was still being allowed to lead the party as it prepares to face the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“With the same set of leaders at the helm, the party is not able to find any ‘josh (enthusiasm)’. I am appealing to the party high command to change the State party leadership,” Rajgopal Reddy said.

The Congress MLA from Munogode left an emergency meeting of the CLP on Sunday midway citing he had to rush back to his constituency following the death of a party leader.

He said he told the meeting that the party needed strong leadership. I had said this before the Assembly elections . “I am only repeating what I had said earlier. The party had failed to announce candidates till the last minute including candidacy of leaders like me,” he said.

Meanwhile, upset over the defections from their party to the TRS, the Congress Legislature Party members are planning to hold a protest outside Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence. It may be recalled that two Congress MLAs, Atram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao on Saturday announced that they were leaving Congress and will join the TRS soon.